State nearing 2,000 daily cases, unvaccinated people dominating the data

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state continues to sound the alarm about a sharp increase in unvaccinated North Carolinians contracting COVID-19.

In the last day, state health officials said there were 1,998 cases reported with 817 people hospitalized.

132 people were admitted to a hospital in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The state said that 94% of recent North Carolina cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated.

There have been 9,053 cases reported over the past seven days compared to 5,441 cases in the preceding seven days, a 66% increase. Hospitalizations have doubled since July 9th and are at the highest rate they have been since May 11th.

“Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., in a press release, “Don’t wait to vaccinate. And if you haven’t gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces.”

