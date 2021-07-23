STATE: Less seafood caught and sold in 2020 over previous year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina commercial fishermen caught less seafood in 2020 and the pandemic is getting part of the blame.

North Carolina’s fishing industry saw a nearly 20% decrease in 2020 in pounds of fish and shellfish sold compared to 2019 and about a 23% decrease from the previous five-year average.

The state says that commercial fishermen sold 42.9 million pounds of fish and shellfish to North Carolina seafood dealers in 2020.

We’re told that the decrease in the commercial harvest was linked to a 41.3% decrease in hard blue crab landings from 2019 that may have been partly due to impacts from the pandemic.

“The Division of Marine Fisheries heard from several fishermen who said they found it difficult to move blue crabs at the beginning of the state’s stay-at-home order when many restaurants were closed,” the state said, “Even so, hard blue crabs remained the state’s top commercial seafood in terms of pounds landed, while shrimp brought the most money to fishermen at the docks.”

As for recreational fishing, the state said that 53.5 million finfish were caught weighing 24.9 million pounds from state coastal and estuarine waters in 2020. That weight was about 4.6% higher than 2019 and a 4% increase over the previous 5-year-average, the state said.

We’re told there were 16.4 million fishing trips in state coastal and estuarine waters in 2020, making for about 1.1 million fewer than in 2019.

