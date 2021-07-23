Advertisement

Saving Graces: Rocky Balboa

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines has the eye of the tiger.

Rocky Balboa had a rough start. Volunteers say he had trouble walking straight and was weak in his hind quarters from abuse.

Luckily, with time and care, his tiny body healed and he has since begun running, playing, leaping and climbing. Volunteers say he is affectionate, loves to sit on laps and have people pet him. They say he is sure to win the hearts of his new family and bring lots of fun to any home.

If you’re interested in Rocky or any of the pets at Saving Graces, you can apply online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

