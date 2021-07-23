Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Officials investigated Thursday after photos on social media showed fins near the shore in Oak Island.

Oak Island Water Rescue posted to Facebook Thursday, “We don’t want to alarm anyone because this is a very natural thing, but we received a report and pictures of what appear to be large sharks swimming just off the beach near 4300 East Beach Drive.”

As a result, a purple flag was flown to warn of possible dangerous fish in the area.

Friday afternoon, Oak Island Water Rescue posted to Facebook saying in part that the investigation did not find a clear answer.

Patrols and drones were used along the beach in an attempt to learn what was in the water, but officials say, “Unfortunately, there was no clear consensus - the hammerhead contingent was just as certain as the manta ray crowd and so on.”

Experts say if you plan to swim in the ocean, have a buddy with you and stay close to shore. Swimmers should also avoid the water at dawn, dusk or if fish or seals are around.

