North Carolina Senate finance committee approves proposal to change high school sports governing body

Rules committee will also hear proposal before it hits Senate floor
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation to replace the North Carolina High School Athletic Association with a new commission to administer interscholastic sports advanced through another Senate committee on Thursday.

The Senate Finance Committee recommended the measure, which would create a panel of 17 educators, athletic directors and coaches chosen by the governor and legislative leaders called the North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission. An education committee approved the bill on Wednesday.

We spoke to Pitt County Senator Don Davis Thursday to learn more about what is going on in the Senate. He was part of the finance committee hearing the proposal. He said the proposal needs to clear the Senate rules committee before it goes to the Senate floor for debate. If it clears those hurdles then it would have to go through the House of Representatives and finally the Governor’s desk to officially remove the NCHSAA as the governing body for high school sports in the state.

