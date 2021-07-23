New public artwork on display in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The newest piece of public artwork is on display in Greenville.

A new mural called “A Great Place to be Outside” is painted on the 4th Street side of the public parking deck in Uptown Greenville.

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge plans to dedicate the work in an online ceremony on Saturday, July 31st at 10:00 a.m.

The mural was created by two local artists and depicts the diversity of the city’s population, and some of the many outdoor activities city residents participate in.

