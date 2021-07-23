Advertisement

NCEL 07-22-21

NCEL 07-22-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
State sees 1800 new COVID-19 cases in single day
This is smoke from the western wildfires in Martin County Thursday morning.
Code Orange ending; moderate air quality for Friday
UNC Health is one of several hospital systems to announce mandatory vaccinations for its workers.
UNC, Duke & other hospital systems requiring vaccinations for workers
Area of Coast Guard search
Coast Guard suspends search for 2 people after reported helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound
Heavy haze will impact air quality in the East
Wildfire smoke pouring into ENC

Latest News

Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Smoky haze; Less humidity
Last Concert on the Common event ends with vaccine clinic
Last Concert on the Common event ends with vaccine clinic
Bodies recovered from helicopter crash in Albermarle Sound
Bodies recovered from helicopter crash in Albermarle Sound
NCEL 7-22-21
NCEL 7-22-21