N.C. to continue adding more wastewater monitoring sites to detect COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - From 10 to 19 sites, the state announced the expansion of their COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program on Thursday.

Since January 2021, wastewater samples had been collected from 10 wastewater treatment facilities to detect coronavirus in a community and see if the levels of the virus are increasing, decreasing or staying the same.

“People who have COVID-19, even if they’re asymptomatic or have a mild infection, will shed viral particles in their feces and we can measure it in the wastewater,” NCDHHS’ Virginia Guidry said.

As of Friday, NCDHHS reports the trends at three sites in eastern North Carolina plateaued while there’s an increase at facilities in Greensboro, Charlotte and Roanoke Rapids. The data is from July 14, 2021.

Wastewater trend classification as of July 14, 2021. (WITN)

Guidry, who’s the branch head at the occupational and environmental epidemiology division of public health, said the state’s been working on gradually increasing sites over time.

“We knew that was a possibility all along,” Guidry said of the Delta variant. “So we had been trying to get this established in the event that there was a new variant that we needed to track, or that changed the patterns. In the spring, we saw a lot of decreasing levels and even non-detects in some communities and now we’re starting to see levels rise again, and we knew that might happen, and that’s why we were trying to set this up.”

The additional sites were determined with a couple of things in mind, according to Guidry.

“Geographic distribution, so trying to spread across the state, also areas with more social vulnerability, or more vulnerability to COVID-19. We looked at vaccination rates as well,” Guidry said.

COVID-19 Virus in Wastewater Samples in Greenville. (WITN)

The project is a collaboration between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, University of North Carolina system researchers, wastewater utilities, and public health departments, according to the website.

“The plan all along has been to continue to add sites,” Guidry said. “And we will continue expanding across the state over time as we increase our laboratory capacity and work with our partners to develop those things, and with the CDC, who helps us with the analysis.”

As the state continues to make use of this tool, Guidry broke down what they learned since January from the program.

“When we started the program ... which was the peak of COVID-19 in North Carolina, we really saw that our wastewater trends were mirroring what we were seeing with testing, cause there was so much testing occurring,” Guidry said. “We’re in a little bit of a different situation now because testing patterns have changed. We have a substantial portion of the population vaccinated although we still need more people to get vaccinated. And so now, our measurements are diverting somewhat from the testing measurements as we expected – that’s not really surprising to us. That’s just a sign that it’s starting to provide information that we can’t get from the testing results.”

The monitoring network not only sets the state up to detect COVID-19 but Guidry says it has potential applications in the longer term for other pathogens.

One of the first 10 communities participating in the state’s program is the Town of Beaufort.

Mayor Everette Newton said of the surveillance program that it’s another tool in their toolbox to better understand the impacts or magnitude of the COVID-19 problem.

Guidry reminded that as we’re starting to see increasing COVID-19 measurements in North Carolina, that’s being driven by new cases among unvaccinated people, so Guidry encouraged people to get vaccinated.

