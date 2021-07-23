Missing Goldsboro woman’s remains identified 20 years later

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman missing for nearly 20 years has been found after human remains discovered less than a month later finally have been identified.

Felicia Coleman was reported missing to Goldsboro police on November 12, 2001.

Three weeks later, remains were found in the Bill Lane Boulevard area of Wayne County by hunters.

Coleman was a 23-year-old Black woman, and medical examiners initially said the remains belonged to a younger Black man.

In 2011, the Medical Examiner’s Office revised their findings to show that DNA testing indicated the remains actually were from a Black woman in her mid to late 20s. Wayne County detectives suspended their investigation due to a lack of leads.

Goldsboro police say in June 2020, Investigator James Sturgill began looking into Coleman’s disappearance as a cold case. Sturgill got DNA from the family and entered it into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Yesterday, Sturgill was notified the family’s DNA matched that from the remains found in Wayne County by the hunters.

Police said they are still investigating how the woman died in 2001.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.