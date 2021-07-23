Advertisement

Missing Goldsboro woman’s remains identified 20 years later

Felicia Coleman
Felicia Coleman(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman missing for nearly 20 years has been found after human remains discovered less than a month later finally have been identified.

Felicia Coleman was reported missing to Goldsboro police on November 12, 2001.

Three weeks later, remains were found in the Bill Lane Boulevard area of Wayne County by hunters.

Coleman was a 23-year-old Black woman, and medical examiners initially said the remains belonged to a younger Black man.

In 2011, the Medical Examiner’s Office revised their findings to show that DNA testing indicated the remains actually were from a Black woman in her mid to late 20s. Wayne County detectives suspended their investigation due to a lack of leads.

Goldsboro police say in June 2020, Investigator James Sturgill began looking into Coleman’s disappearance as a cold case. Sturgill got DNA from the family and entered it into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Yesterday, Sturgill was notified the family’s DNA matched that from the remains found in Wayne County by the hunters.

Police said they are still investigating how the woman died in 2001.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
State sees 1800 new COVID-19 cases in single day
UNC Health is one of several hospital systems to announce mandatory vaccinations for its workers.
UNC, Duke & other hospital systems requiring vaccinations for workers
Bodies recovered from helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound
This is smoke from the western wildfires in Martin County Thursday morning.
Code Orange ending; moderate air quality for Friday
Area of Coast Guard search
Coast Guard suspends search for 2 people after reported helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound

Latest News

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers
Oak Island marine life
Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore
The man and woman are people of interest in the hotel theft case.
WHO ARE WE? Couple wanted in hotel theft case
State nearing 2,000 daily cases, unvaccinated people dominating the data