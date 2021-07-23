Advertisement

Last Concert on the Common event ends with vaccine clinic

Pitt County Health Department holds vaccine clinic at Concert on the Common.
(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The last Concert on the Common event took place Thursday night, adding something a little extra to the festivities.

The Pitt County Health Department set up a vaccination clinic, encouraging people to get their shot.

Moderna vaccines were given out to anyone 18-years and older who wanted one.

Pitt County Deputy Health Director Amy Hattem said if you are vaccinated, you can start back doing the things you like to do.

Organizers at the Concert on the Common said having the health department out there Thursday night, gave them the opportunity to reach lots of people.

If you would like to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you can make an appointment with the Health Department online. They also take walk-ins.

