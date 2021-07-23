Last Concert on the Common event ends with vaccine clinic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The last Concert on the Common event took place Thursday night, adding something a little extra to the festivities.

The Pitt County Health Department set up a vaccination clinic, encouraging people to get their shot.

Moderna vaccines were given out to anyone 18-years and older who wanted one.

Pitt County Deputy Health Director Amy Hattem said if you are vaccinated, you can start back doing the things you like to do.

“Vaccine uptick has been really low everywhere. Not just Pitt County. Across the state and across the US and we feel like making it accessible as we can, going to where the people are, will help increase our vaccination numbers.”

Organizers at the Concert on the Common said having the health department out there Thursday night, gave them the opportunity to reach lots of people.

“I think everybody ought to get vaccinated and I encourage anyone who hasn’t.”

If you would like to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you can make an appointment with the Health Department online. They also take walk-ins.

