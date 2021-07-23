Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny with lower humidity today and weekend

Forecast Discussion: Northeast winds are giving us a little dip in humidity levels today through Saturday with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s. The weekend will have a fabulous summer forecast with comfortable mornings in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s to around 90 each afternoon. Abundant sunshine is also expected as the wildfire smoke will be pushed farther southwest of our area. Enjoy!!

A cold front will approach on Monday into Tuesday with a 40% chance for some showers and storms. Otherwise, muggy and hot conditions will be the norm with rain chances staying under 20% next week.

Friday

Sunny skies and low humidity. High of 87°. Wind: E-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. Comfortable morning in the 60s and then a high of 87°. Wind: E-5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and a little hotter with highs near 90. Wind: S 5.