Housing market continues to be hot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you have driven around lately you may have noticed there are not that many homes on the market.

Across the country sales of previously occupied homes rose in June, snapping a four-month losing streak while strong demand for higher-end ultra-low properties and ultra low mortgage rates helped push prices to new highs.

Existing home sales rose 1.4 percent across the country last month from May.

In eastern North Carolina existing homes have been selling fast this year, some only being on the market a few days.

Some realtors we talked to say most homes have multiple people interested in them and they place multiple offers often times exceeding the asking price for the home.

Realtors say if you have a home you would like to sell now is the time to do it.

Across the country, the Associated Press says new home sales have dropped 5.9 percent.

The increase in new home prices led to the median price hitting an all-time high due to lumber cost, labor, and fuel.

