Advertisement

Housing absorption causing economic concerns in Onslow County

Housing Absorption rate causing concerns in Eastern North Carolina.
Housing Absorption rate causing concerns in Eastern North Carolina.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Housing absorption has the average house staying on the market for less than a month in 2021 in Onslow County.

In the Jacksonville Onslow Newsletter, Ray Evans, who is a real estate broker and owner of the RE/Max Elite Realty Group in Jacksonville and a member of the Newsletter’s panel of real estate professionals, shared statistics showing in July 2016, the housing absorption rate - which shows how long a house will typically stay on the market on average - showed that the average days on market was 2.75 months. In 2020 that number dropped to 1.75 months, and this year, homes are remaining on the market for less than a month at a time.

“What’s happening now is you’re getting multiple offers on almost every single house on the market. And they’re going over asking price and people are saying hey we’ll be willing to pay more than the appraised value,” said Evans when asked about the current trends for those looking for homes.

Royce Bennett, who is the Onslow County Commissioner, and a real estate agent for Century 21, said “I have regularly people calling me that are concerned about where they’re going to stay; because where they were paying $600 a month rent before, now they can’t find anything for $600 a month. The rents are a thousand or 1,200, or a lot more than they had been.”

Evans and Bennett said that the market conditions in the County are driving up the prices on homes for purchase or rent, and apartments. As a County official, Bennett expressed concerns about economic effects as well saying, “Businesses don’t want to come into an area where they can’t find a house to live in. They don’t want to come into an area where they can’t find a workforce.”

Bennett the County is discussing a number of different solutions to the issue, including working with water and sewer companies to get approval to build homes in closer proximity to each other due to the marshy geography and Camp Lejeune placing limitations on the amount of land available to build on. Evans says he suggest “building up”, and having larger apartment and condo buildings.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
State sees 1800 new COVID-19 cases in single day
Bodies recovered from helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound
UNC Health is one of several hospital systems to announce mandatory vaccinations for its workers.
UNC, Duke & other hospital systems requiring vaccinations for workers
This is smoke from the western wildfires in Martin County Thursday morning.
Code Orange ending; moderate air quality for Friday
Area of Coast Guard search
Coast Guard suspends search for 2 people after reported helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound

Latest News

Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Fantastic weekend outlook
Avery Brinson
Holly Ridge man charged with attempted murder after woman, teen stabbed
The Opening Ceremony
Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Carter | Aldridge
Two men charged in New Bern shooting