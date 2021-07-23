Advertisement

Holly Ridge man charged with attempted murder after woman, teen stabbed

Avery Brinson
Avery Brinson(Holly Ridge police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a stabbing Thursday night that injured a woman and a teenager in Holly Ridge.

Holly Ridge Police Chief Mike Sorg, Jr. said it happened around 9:20 p.m. at a home on South Hines Street.

Avery Brinson, who was living at the home, is accused of stabbing a woman in her 40s and the teenager.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and the woman had serious injuries, but was in stable condition, according to the chief.

He said both victims had multiple stab wounds.

The 27-year-old Brinson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon in presence of a minor, and assault.

He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

