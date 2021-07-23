End of Watch Ride to honor fallen Nash County deputy

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A more than 17,000 mile motorcycle ride will honor a fallen Nash County deputy Friday.

The End of Watch Ride is an 83 day ride that honors law enforcement members who made the ultimate sacrifice to their communities, as well as their families. The ride will make a stop in Nash County Friday to honor deputy Jared Allison who was killed in the line of duty.

Allison died from injuries he sustained while trying to pull over a motorcycle on U.S. 301 Bypass in Rocky Mount on Thanksgiving Day. Allison’s patrol SUV struck a car and he was critically injured. He was hospitalized and passed away on December 1, 2020.

The ride will also make stops at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and at the Highway Patrol in Raleigh.

The ride began on May 28 in Ephrata, Washington.

