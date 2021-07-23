Advertisement

Duplin County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off

Duplin County man wins $200,000 lottery.
Duplin County man wins $200,000 lottery.(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man stopped for gas and a hot dog and ended up $200,000 richer.

Samson Wooten, of Rose Hill, stopped at the Friendly Mart off N.C. 41 in Chinquapin to pick up gas for his lawn mower and a hot dog.

Samson bought three tickets and all three were winners.

“I got a five and a ten,” he said for the first two tickets. He said when he scratched his Ruby Mine 9X ticket and saw the amount “my mouth dropped.”

Wooten buys and sells livestock and says he will use the money to buy himself another dual rear-wheel truck for work and invest the rest.

Wooten claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

The Ruby Mine 9X Ticket launched in June and still has two top prizes left.

