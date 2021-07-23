Advertisement

Duplin County closed after failed inspection

Source: Raycom Media
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County bridge is closed due to a failed inspection.

The Department of Transportation says the timber on the 68-year-old bridge on West Charity Road near Bay Road was beginning to fail. The DOT closed the bridge Thursday and began working with Duke Energy to relocate power lines and perform repairs.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Drivers should follow the signs for a two-mile detour around the closure and expect longer commute times.

