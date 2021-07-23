Drone supply delivery trials to Ocracoke Island underway

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Ocracoke Island may soon have additional help in delivering supplies both before and after severe weather.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation has partnered with the NCDOT Ferry Division and U.S.-based drone logistics company Volansi, for drone delivery trials.

Two trail flights have been successfully completed from Hatteras to Ocracoke Island so far.

“This is a tremendous first step in better connecting Ocracoke Island to potentially life-saving supplies and equipment. Today, Ocracoke Island is accessible only by plane or by boat. What we’re working on here is an entirely new, third method of serving the needs of Ocracoke’s people.”

During trial flights Thursday, a drone took off from the Hatteras Village ferry dock and landed at the South Dock on the north end of Ocracoke Island. The eight-mile round trip flights take about 18 minutes total.

In an effort to simulate a real post-storm emergency deliver operation, both flights carried small payloads. The first flight delivered a small survival kit with space blankets and a chocolate muffin. While the second flight delivered bottles of water.

“This was just a small trial, but we hope to continue scaling this up to larger payloads and longer flights. Long-term, we could see deliveries coming to Ocracoke all the way from the mainland.”

The Volansi drone is capable of carrying up to five pounds.

The next test will involve flying a drone from Hatteras to the Village of Ocracoke, but a time for that test has not been determined yet.

