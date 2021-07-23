Advertisement

Drone supply delivery trials to Ocracoke Island underway

Ocracoke Island
Ocracoke Island(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Ocracoke Island may soon have additional help in delivering supplies both before and after severe weather.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation has partnered with the NCDOT Ferry Division and U.S.-based drone logistics company Volansi, for drone delivery trials.

Two trail flights have been successfully completed from Hatteras to Ocracoke Island so far.

During trial flights Thursday, a drone took off from the Hatteras Village ferry dock and landed at the South Dock on the north end of Ocracoke Island. The eight-mile round trip flights take about 18 minutes total.

In an effort to simulate a real post-storm emergency deliver operation, both flights carried small payloads. The first flight delivered a small survival kit with space blankets and a chocolate muffin. While the second flight delivered bottles of water.

The Volansi drone is capable of carrying up to five pounds.

The next test will involve flying a drone from Hatteras to the Village of Ocracoke, but a time for that test has not been determined yet.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
State sees 1800 new COVID-19 cases in single day
UNC Health is one of several hospital systems to announce mandatory vaccinations for its workers.
UNC, Duke & other hospital systems requiring vaccinations for workers
This is smoke from the western wildfires in Martin County Thursday morning.
Code Orange ending; moderate air quality for Friday
Area of Coast Guard search
Coast Guard suspends search for 2 people after reported helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound
Heavy haze will impact air quality in the East
Wildfire smoke pouring into ENC

Latest News

Source: Raycom Media
Duplin County bridge closed after failed inspection
Deputy Jared Allison was killed in a traffic accident on Thanksgiving.
End of Watch Ride to honor fallen Nash County deputy
Duplin County man wins $200,000 lottery.
Duplin County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off
Rocky Balboa
Saving Graces: Rocky Balboa