Drone supply delivery trials to Ocracoke Island underway
OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Ocracoke Island may soon have additional help in delivering supplies both before and after severe weather.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation has partnered with the NCDOT Ferry Division and U.S.-based drone logistics company Volansi, for drone delivery trials.
Two trail flights have been successfully completed from Hatteras to Ocracoke Island so far.
During trial flights Thursday, a drone took off from the Hatteras Village ferry dock and landed at the South Dock on the north end of Ocracoke Island. The eight-mile round trip flights take about 18 minutes total.
In an effort to simulate a real post-storm emergency deliver operation, both flights carried small payloads. The first flight delivered a small survival kit with space blankets and a chocolate muffin. While the second flight delivered bottles of water.
The Volansi drone is capable of carrying up to five pounds.
The next test will involve flying a drone from Hatteras to the Village of Ocracoke, but a time for that test has not been determined yet.
