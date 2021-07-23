Citizen complaints leads to Craven County drug arrests

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in jail after Craven County deputies say they got complaints about drug activity.

A home on Half Moon Road outside of Bridgeton was raided by the sheriff’s office Special Response Team with help from their K9 Bureau.

Inside the home, deputies say they found heroin, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies charged the homeowner, Jaquline Dudley, with possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for keeping or selling drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $150,000 bond.

Also charged was Joshua Matthews with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance in jail. His bond was set at $200,000 bond.

A third person, Jaron Whealton, was nabbed on three unrelated outstanding warrants.

