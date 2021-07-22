Advertisement

Want to watch the Olympics online? Here’s how.

Watch the Olympics on WITN-TV
Watch the Olympics on WITN-TV(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WITN) - While the opening ceremony for the Olympics will be held Friday, some events already are underway. We’ve included a list of upcoming events you can watch online below. Just click on the event when the time comes! You’ll need to log in with your cable provider information.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games

Friday, July 23 - Live Streams

NBC Special - Opening Ceremony LIVE, 6:55 AM - 10:50 AM

NBC Daytime – Preview Show, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

NBC Primetime (July 23) - Opening Ceremony, 7:30 PM - 12:00 AM

Today’s Highlights

Podium Training: Biles practices Yurchenko double pike

Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her.

Podium Training: Suni Lee prepares dazzling bars routine

Suni Lee, a favorite to make the Olympic podium on the uneven bars, practiced her routine at women’s podium training.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Parker
Husband faces murder charge after wife shot to death
Search continues for missing helicopter
Second teenager dies in Hertford County crash
COOPER: Students, staff should continue to wear masks in K-8 schools
The thefts happened last Wednesday at Priscilla McCall’s on Western Boulevard.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police say woman stole from adult gift shop

Latest News

First lady of the U.S. Jill Biden poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Jill Biden in Tokyo for Olympic Games, meets prime minister
Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased...
Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open
This undated photo released by Tokyo 2020 shows Kentaro Kobayashi, a key director of the Tokyo...
Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June...
Jill Biden stops in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics