Want to watch the Olympics online? Here’s how.

TOKYO (WITN) - While the opening ceremony for the Olympics will be held Friday, some events already are underway. We’ve included a list of upcoming events you can watch online below. Just click on the event when the time comes! You’ll need to log in with your cable provider information.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games

Friday, July 23 - Live Streams

NBC Special - Opening Ceremony LIVE, 6:55 AM - 10:50 AM

NBC Daytime – Preview Show, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

NBC Primetime (July 23) - Opening Ceremony, 7:30 PM - 12:00 AM

Today’s Highlights

Podium Training: Biles practices Yurchenko double pike

Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her.

Podium Training: Suni Lee prepares dazzling bars routine

Suni Lee, a favorite to make the Olympic podium on the uneven bars, practiced her routine at women’s podium training.

