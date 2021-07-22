UNC, Duke & other hospital systems requiring vaccinations for workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two major hospital systems in the state told employees today that they must soon get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Duke University Health System and UNC Health announced the mandatory vaccinations in emails to their workers.

Both systems said employees must receive their vaccination by September 21st.

The announcement by UNC lists several of its hospitals but does not mention UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston, Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, or Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount.

It comes as other major hospital systems in the state, including Atrium Health, Cone Health, and Novant Health also announcing vaccine requirements.

Vidant Health in Greenville today said while it is not announcing a vaccine requirement, its leadership team, along with their infectious disease experts, is “urgently discussing when and how we will take this step.”

“Vidant Health appreciates the strong stance taken by the North Carolina Healthcare Association, American Hospital Association and Association of American Medical Colleges to support and encourage hospitals and health systems to require team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines are proven to be both safe and effective. Several hospitals and health systems in North Carolina, and many across the nation, have already announced their intentions to require vaccinations of their team members. It is the right thing to do for the safety of all, especially as the variants prove to be more transmissible and severe for those not vaccinated. While Vidant is not announcing a COVID vaccine requirement today, our leadership team, in partnership with our infectious disease experts, is urgently discussing when and how we will take this step. As a health care organization that serves and cares for more than 1.4 million people in the East, it is our responsibility to let the science and data drive our decisions and set the example for our communities."

The North Carolina Healthcare Association today also gave its support of mandatory vaccination for hospital workers.

