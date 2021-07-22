UNC, Duke & other hospital systems requiring vaccinations for workers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two major hospital systems in the state told employees today that they must soon get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Duke University Health System and UNC Health announced the mandatory vaccinations in emails to their workers.
Both systems said employees must receive their vaccination by September 21st.
The announcement by UNC lists several of its hospitals but does not mention UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston, Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, or Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount.
It comes as other major hospital systems in the state, including Atrium Health, Cone Health, and Novant Health also announcing vaccine requirements.
Vidant Health in Greenville today said while it is not announcing a vaccine requirement, its leadership team, along with their infectious disease experts, is “urgently discussing when and how we will take this step.”
The North Carolina Healthcare Association today also gave its support of mandatory vaccination for hospital workers.
