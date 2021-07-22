State sees 1800 new COVID-19 cases in single day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina continues to see a jump in new COVID-19 cases.

Figures out this afternoon from the Department of Health and Human Resources show there were 1800 new cases of the virus since Wednesday.

That’s 366 more than yesterday and more than double what it was just nine days ago.

The number of new cases has been on the rise for the past couple of weeks. Back on June 26th the state only saw 55 new cases of the virus.

The last time DHHS reported 1800 new cases was back on May 1st when it saw 1823.

Total cases across the state now stand at 1,029,931.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.