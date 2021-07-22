Advertisement

State expanding COVID-19 wastewater monitoring to more sites

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state is increasing efforts to identify areas where COVID-19 is spreading by monitoring wastewater.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it has expanded it’s virus wastewater surveillance program from 10 to 19 sites.

The state has been testing samples since January.

Sites in our area can be found in Greenville, Beaufort, and Wilson.

“As the Delta variant emerges in North Carolina, it’s more important than ever for us to use all available tools to track the spread of COVID-19 so health officials and members of the public can take action if trends are increasing,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D. MPH, in a press release, “The recent increases we’ve seen are an important reminder that COVID-19 is still here and still a risk for people who are not fully vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten your shot, don’t wait to vaccinate.”

The state has been updating its findings at its current 10 wastewater treatment facilities over on its monitoring dashboard.

