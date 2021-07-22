Advertisement

Road work & railroad repairs in Pitt County to impact traffic

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some road construction and railroad repairs going on in the east this week and next could impact your commute.

Thomas Langston Road in Pitt County is being repaved.

Crews started milling the old pavement and putting down new asphalt Wednesday after a two day delay due to rain.

Thomas Langston connects several Winterville area neighborhoods to the City of Greenville.

Delays should be expected when traveling in the area.

The work should be completed within the next three days weather permitting.

Another busy eastern Carolina street will be closing for railroad repairs.

Regency Boulevard in Greenville is set to be closed this coming Monday while CSX makes repairs to the railroad crossing.

The busy street connects Memorial Drive to Evans Street and is expected to be closed all of next week.

Detours will be posted and work should wrap up by Friday weather permitting.

