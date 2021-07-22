Outer Banks sees record number of visitors

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - The Outer Banks national park sites have experienced a record number of visitors over the past six months.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial experienced some of the highest levels of visitation ever recorded.

At Cape Hatteras National Seashore, visitation totals for January-June 2021 were 26% higher than the first six months of 2002, the year that currently has the distinction as being the busiest year on record.

Visitation totals through the first half of 2021 were the fourth-highest ever at Wright Brothers National Memorial and the seventh-highest at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.

