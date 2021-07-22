Wilson man arrested on sex crime charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police say he had a sexual relationship with a teenager.

Goldsboro police arrested and charged 28-year-old Rashad Cooper of Wilson with indecent liberties with a child. Police say he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Cooper was served outstanding warrants and several outstanding orders for arrest on Wednesday. He was placed under $159,000 bond at the Wayne County jail and is scheduled to have his first appearance Wednesday morning.

