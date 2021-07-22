Advertisement

Kinston police looking for armed robbery suspects

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are still looking for three men wanted in an armed robbery.

Kinston police say it happened Tuesday night on North East Street. They say the victim reported three men wearing masks and armed with guns approached him, assaulted him and stole money from his pockets.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the suspects were last seen running towards Lenoir Avenue.

If you saw anything or have any information, call Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

