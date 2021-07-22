Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Smoky haze; Less humidity

Wildfires over the western U.S. sending some smoke our way
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: An air quality alert is in effect through Thursday evening. Wildfires to our NW are producing an immense amount of smoke that has ridden the upper level winds all the way to ENC. If you have breathing sensitivities you will want to avoid the outdoors as much as possible the next few days.

Otherwise, our forecast is staying fairly quiet. A weak cold front moved through the area early Thursday with just a few clouds and no rain. The front is bringing a little dip in humidity levels Thursday afternoon through Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 80s. The weekend will have a fabulous summer forecast with comfortable mornings and 80s to around 90 all afternoon; lots of sunshine is also expected. Enjoy!!

Temps will climb Sunday into next week with low 90s likely through at least mid week. A weakening front will approach on Monday with a 40% chance for a few storms. Otherwise, muggy and hot conditions will be the norm with rain chances staying under 20%.

Thursday

Hazy sunshine with less humidity. High: 88°. Wind: N 10.

Friday

Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Rain chance: 20%. High of 87°. Wind: E 8.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. Comfortable morning in the 60s and then a high of 88°. Wind: SE 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and hotter with highs near 91. Wind: S 5.

