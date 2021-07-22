Greenville preparing to host Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Elm Street Park is finally able to host the Little League Softball World Series this year.

After having to cancel last year because the pandemic, teams are getting ready for the 2021 Little league Softball World Series that Greenville will host for the first time.

Preparations are starting at Stallings Stadium as they flip the field. This means they are turning the baseball field into a softball field.

Wednesday night another irrigation system was added to better saturate what will be an all dirt infield to make sure the dirt and dust don’t fly up during play.

The process should take a few days, then the field will be ready.

The series is normally hosted in Portland, Oregon but Greenville threw its glove in the ring, reaching a 5-year agreement to host the games at Elm Street Park.

Last year, was supposed to be the first of the five in Greenville.

But it was canceled, along with the other World Series and Regional Tournaments for the first time in Little League International history, due to the pandemic.

“We’ve known we’ve had it for 18 months so the planning started 18 months ago. Now we are about 3 weeks away so it’s really exciting and we are highly anticipating the young ladies arriving in the next several days.”

Brian Weingartz, the Commissioner of the Greenville Little League and Chairman of Little League Softball World Series says people are excited to be back playing again.

The city is excited too and ready for the economic impact.

“The anticipated economic impact will be a little over $850,000 for that time period. Sports tourism is a great vehicle for restarting travel and jumpstarting local economies. We anticipate local businesses here in the uptown district near the ballpark are going to see visitors heavily that weekend.”

Visit Greenville NC said that around 10 teams are coming to the tournament, bringing with them their families, friends, coaches and a lot of other visitors to this area so this will be a great opportunity for local businesses as well.

The Little League Softball World Series starts August 11th and runs until the 19th.

