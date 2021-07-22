Advertisement

Greenville holds fire & rescue academy graduation

Greenville Fire and Rescue Academy cadets.
Greenville Fire and Rescue Academy cadets.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville is celebrating 16 new first responders.

The cadets of Greenville Fire and Rescue Academy 14 received their pins Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony at city hall.

The graduates are now certified firefighters and EMTs and will begin serving the community immediately. ﻿

The new first responders began the academy last fall and completed over 800 hours of training in areas like emergency medical services, hazardous materials, firefighting, and traffic control.

New Greenville firefighter Rasheed Love says, “I’ve always had a passion for helping others, and this was the right shoe for my foot so everything, everything fit it went down the right way and it was just a great opportunity.”

Greenville Fire & Rescue Captain Steven West says, “We are really excited to be having them on shift and assisting the community and assisting the city and anyone who may be in need.”

The city now has over 170 trained firefighters on staff.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Names released in Highway 33 head-on crash
Terry Parker
Husband faces murder charge after wife shot to death
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.

Latest News

Vacuna moderna contra el COVID-19.
COVID vaccination clinic to be held at Concert on the Common
Road work & railroad repairs in Pitt County to impact traffic
Road work & railroad repairs in Pitt County to impact traffic.
Road work & railroad repairs in Pitt County to impact traffic
Downtown Williamston building condemned.
Downtown Williamston building condemned
Downtown building condemned