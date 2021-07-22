Greenville holds fire & rescue academy graduation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville is celebrating 16 new first responders.

The cadets of Greenville Fire and Rescue Academy 14 received their pins Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony at city hall.

The graduates are now certified firefighters and EMTs and will begin serving the community immediately. ﻿

The new first responders began the academy last fall and completed over 800 hours of training in areas like emergency medical services, hazardous materials, firefighting, and traffic control.

New Greenville firefighter Rasheed Love says, “I’ve always had a passion for helping others, and this was the right shoe for my foot so everything, everything fit it went down the right way and it was just a great opportunity.”

Greenville Fire & Rescue Captain Steven West says, “We are really excited to be having them on shift and assisting the community and assisting the city and anyone who may be in need.”

The city now has over 170 trained firefighters on staff.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.