Fundraiser to be held for daughter of late Greenville police sergeant

Sgt. Tim McInerney & Sydney McInerney
Sgt. Tim McInerney & Sydney McInerney(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fundraiser will be held Thursday for the daughter of a Greenville police sergeant who passed away in a house fire.

Sydney McInerney lost her father, Greenville Police Department Sergeant Tim McInerney, in a fire at their home in Ayden last month.

Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ food truck alongside JOY Soup Kitchen will host the fundraiser outside CD’s Grill on West Firetower Road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

BBQ sandwiches will be sold for $10 a plate while supplies last and JOY Soup Kitchen will raffle off more than $1,000 worth of gift cards from several businesses, including Sheetz, First Watch, Bagelman, and The Sweet Couple Bakery.

Raffle tickets are one for $5, three for $10, or 10 tickets for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the soup kitchen ahead of the event or Thursday night at CD’s Grill. Winners will be announced at the end of the night.

The event is cash only and all of the proceeds will go to Sydney.

