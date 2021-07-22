Downtown Williamston building condemned.

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A section of Main Street in Williamston is closed over fears the old Tarheel Apartment building could collapse.

The building was condemned Tuesday by the Martin County building inspector.

Drone video shows the roof of the building collapsing.

Structural engineers came in to look at the property and the town is waiting for the report so it can be presented to the town board of commissioners who will determine what to do next.

One man whose business shares a wall with the condemned building says the whole situation is frightening.

Shane Scalpi, SS Custom Cycle Inc. President says, “O My God. When the floors started collapsing in it shook our building like a earthquake. We took off for the streets to get out of here because we thought it was coming down. They had an enclosure at the front right against the building and that was the first collapse.”

When Scalpi purchased his building he was unaware that his business was sharing a wall with the old Tarheel apartment building.

He says he can often hear crashing where parts of the building are falling inside of the old structure.

