DEPUTIES: Fraudulent bank account charges lands man behind bars

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing identity fraud charges after deputies say someone noticed charges to their bank account.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Boyd from Roanoke Rapids. He was arrested after the sheriff’s office says they got a report of fraud in the Everett’s School Road area.

The victim says they noticed fraudulent charges to their bank account and checks cashed without permission. Deputies say the person responsible used debit card information and six stolen checks to link to his cash app account.

Boyd is charged with identity fraud and obtaining property by false pretense.

