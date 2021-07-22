COVID vaccination clinic to be held at Concert on the Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There are many vaccination opportunities across the east and there will be another one Thursday during the Concert on the Common at the Greenville Town Common.

The Pitt County Health Department is partnering with the radio stations of Inner Banks Media to provide a free Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible community members.

The clinic will be held from 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm. Thursday at the concert.

Appointments are not required. The vaccinations will take place at the Pitt County Health Department’s booth, located among vendors.

