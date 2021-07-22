Coast Guard suspends search for 2 people after reported helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Coast Guard suspended the search for two men Wednesday after their helicopter went down near the Albemarle Sound.

Coast Guard personnel and members of responding partner agencies searched a combined area of 3,303 miles over the course of 38 hours.

The two men departed from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport in Virginia and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening.

A concerned friend contacted the Coast Guard saying he lost communication with the two people aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter at 6:40 p.m., Monday.

The Coast Guard launched air and surface assets to search the Albemarle Sound where the aircraft was last observed. Debris from the helicopter was discovered during the course of the search at the mouth of the Alligator River.

“Suspending a search is one of the hardest decisions we make in the Coast Guard,” said Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, chief of response for Sector North Carolina. “As a member of this unified response, I think I can safely say that this sentiment is shared by our partner agencies as well. We were able to coordinate a robust search effort by air and on the water with a dedicated team of responders. Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the two men during this incredibly difficult time.”

The names of those on the helicopter have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.