Advertisement

CNBC ranks NC second best in country for business

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina has been named by CNBC as the second best state for business in the U.S.

NC scored 1,546 points out of a possible 2,500.

CNBC says North Carolina excelled in categories like the cost of doing business and unemployment.

However, it says that steps towards inclusiveness are needed to propel the state ahead of the number one finisher, and North Carolina’s neighbor to the north, Virginia.

Analysts say Virginia has made major strides in life, health and education, while also emphasizing inclusiveness after Governor Ralph Northam’s own controversy surrounding race.

This was the second year in a row that Virginia finished in the top spot.

Experts say that rising costs and a lower educated workforce could eventually stop Virginia’s streak.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Names released in Highway 33 head-on crash
Terry Parker
Husband faces murder charge after wife shot to death
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.

Latest News

Vacuna moderna contra el COVID-19.
COVID vaccination clinic to be held at Concert on the Common
Road work & railroad repairs in Pitt County to impact traffic
Road work & railroad repairs in Pitt County to impact traffic.
Road work & railroad repairs in Pitt County to impact traffic
Downtown Williamston building condemned.
Downtown Williamston building condemned
Downtown building condemned