CNBC ranks NC second best in country for business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina has been named by CNBC as the second best state for business in the U.S.

NC scored 1,546 points out of a possible 2,500.

CNBC says North Carolina excelled in categories like the cost of doing business and unemployment.

However, it says that steps towards inclusiveness are needed to propel the state ahead of the number one finisher, and North Carolina’s neighbor to the north, Virginia.

Analysts say Virginia has made major strides in life, health and education, while also emphasizing inclusiveness after Governor Ralph Northam’s own controversy surrounding race.

This was the second year in a row that Virginia finished in the top spot.

Experts say that rising costs and a lower educated workforce could eventually stop Virginia’s streak.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.