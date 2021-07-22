Advertisement

Beaufort County man charged with drug offenses near school

Marcus Reddick faces drug charges
Marcus Reddick faces drug charges(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -A Beaufort County man is behind bars on a $10,000 bond on several drug offenses investigators say happened near a school.

Marcus Reddick is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of Chocowinity Primary School, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of the school, possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office says Reddick’s home at 522 Price Road in Chocowinity is located across the street from Chocowinity Primary School.

Investigators say they and K-9 Bodi found cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone pills and $8,303.

