BBQ fundraiser shows community support for daughter of late GPD sgt.

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A line of people wrapped around the room at CD’s Grill on Thursday, waiting for a BBQ sandwich as part of a fundraiser for the daughter of a late Greenville police sergeant who died in a house fire in June.

Robbie Beeker started prepping pork at 5:30 a.m., eager to make 250 BBQ sandwiches for $10 each.

BEHIND THE COUNTER: Fundraiser going on for the late @GreenvillePD Sgt. McInerney’s daughter, Sydney. Line is wrapped around #CDsGrill , continues outside. Goal is to raise $5,000 for Sydney. @WITN pic.twitter.com/CVWUWB2gY1 — Cindy Choi WITN (@CindyJChoi) July 22, 2021

After the loss of Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney, Beeker wanted to do something for the family and the Greenville Police Department. He realized he was not alone.

“I told him, I said, “Well all of us here want to help,” CD’s Grill manager Crystal Boyd said. “So when you figure out what’s going on, let us know, we will volunteer, no questions asked.”

CD’s Grill let Beeker use their space, which was packed at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

FUNDRAISER FOR SYDNEY MCINERNEY TONIGHT! What an amazing show of support from our local restaurant and business... Posted by Greenville, NC Police Department on Thursday, July 22, 2021

“I have an 8-year-old daughter at home myself, so why it happened and how it happened, really it’s none of my business,” Beeker said. “But we do know there’s a little girl now who’s trying to navigate this world without both of her parents, so we just wanted to do what we could to try to enlighten her spirits a little bit, kind of help her get back started, get on her feet so she can get going again.”

Beeker’s goal, alongside Joy Soup Kitchen, was to raise $5,000 for Sydney, however, Joy Soup Kitchen’s Tom Quigley said he already raised $2,000 for the gift card raffle before the event started.

Quigley said the gift cards and 500 lbs. of meat were donated.

The event was cash only and all of the proceeds will go to Sydney.

Organizers said it’s the least they can do, yet the community’s response was overwhelming.

“When one of them hurts, we all hurt,” Boyd said. “And … from Day 1, we have supported our police officers and we’re gonna continue to support and we’ll be there for them no matter what.”

CD’s Grill said customers who couldn’t make it to the fundraise donated as well.

“It’s humbling when you see the outreach and the love and the respect that everybody’s been giving,” Boyd said, adding her message for Sydney. “No matter what, she’s not alone, she’s loved.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.