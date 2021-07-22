Back-to-School Summer Slam event happening Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is quickly approaching and two local churches are teaming up to host a back to school event.

St. James United Methodist Church and Koinonia Christian Church are partnering to host the Back-to-School Summer Slam on Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

The event is meant to support educators and students, to build relationships among members of the churches and to address ongoing racism and racial tension in the community by cultivating and modeling genuine cross-racial friendship, understanding and solidarity.

Backpacks and supplies will be given to the first 200 students, $10 gift cards to the first 100 educators and $5,000 each to elementary, middle and high schools who have the most per capita attendees, meaning attendance as a percentage ratio of the school population.

There event is free and there will be free food, games, bounce houses and music.

