Air Quality Alert for eastern North Carolina

Wildfires over the western U.S. sending some smoke our way
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
An air quality alert will be in effect throughout the day Thursday.
West coast wildfires will send a plume of smoke over North Carolina skies on Thursday. An air quality alert will be in effect for all counties expect Onslow and Dare throughout the day. Air quality will reach code orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments, older adults, and children. Heavy outdoor exertion should be limited throughout the day. The smoke will slowly shift more southward Thursday night into Friday.

Stay tuned to WITN OR WITN.COM for the latest updates.

