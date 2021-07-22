Advertisement

AG Stein: NC’s share of opioid settlement could be $750M

Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling from orange bottle with copy space. Hydrocodone is the generic name for a range of opiate painkillers(Moussa81 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The state of North Carolina and scores of local governments could receive $750 million combined from a $26 billion proposed national settlement with several opioid producers.

Attorney General Josh Stein’s office gave out the figure on Wednesday. He was one of several attorneys general who negotiated the settlement.

A memorandum of agreement between North Carolina and local governments directs 15% of the state’s settlement share be earmarked for the General Assembly to spend.

The rest would go to all 100 counties and some municipalities. More than 16,500 North Carolina residents died due to accidental opioid overdoses from 2000 to 2019.

