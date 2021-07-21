Wildfire smoke pouring into ENC
People with breathing problems should avoid outdoors
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued and includes most all of Eastern North Carolina. Anyone with breathing sensitivities should avoid going outdoors the next few days as the low air quality could really impact you. The smoke is riding along a steep jet stream that has been dragging the smoke from the western states, up into Canada then south toward us. We will see the haze intensify Friday. This will cause filtered sunshine and eerie colors as the sun sets and rises. Sunset Wednesday will be at 8:12pm.
