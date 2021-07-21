Advertisement

Wildfire smoke pouring into ENC

People with breathing problems should avoid outdoors
By Star Derry
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Poor Air Quality Wednesday and Thursday as well as likely Friday.
Poor Air Quality Wednesday and Thursday as well as likely Friday.(WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued and includes most all of Eastern North Carolina. Anyone with breathing sensitivities should avoid going outdoors the next few days as the low air quality could really impact you. The smoke is riding along a steep jet stream that has been dragging the smoke from the western states, up into Canada then south toward us. We will see the haze intensify Friday. This will cause filtered sunshine and eerie colors as the sun sets and rises. Sunset Wednesday will be at 8:12pm.

Jet stream carried wildfire haze through Canada and back into the US.
Jet stream carried wildfire haze through Canada and back into the US.(WITN Weather)
Forecast brings heavier haze to North Carolina on Thursday
Forecast brings heavier haze to North Carolina on Thursday(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Charles Place, just west...
Names released in Highway 33 head-on crash
Patterson | Lester | Brown
Three drug dealers sentenced to prison
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
Greenville police charge man with assault following argument

Latest News

Wildfire smoke pouring into ENC
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Air Quality Alert as wildfire smoke arrives
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 21
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Number of rainfall days in July
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 20
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where do daily temperatures change the most?