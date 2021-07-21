Washington bakery owner donating liver to save friend & customer’s life

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Rachel K. Jordan is donating a kidney to her friend Jon Anglemyer who is in need of a transplant.

It isn’t uncommon for Rachel Jordan, owner of Rachel K’s Bakery in Washington, to make donations. However, those donations usually come in the form of breakfast and baked goods donated to the less fortunate if they come to her bakery, or to local nonprofits through donations she receives from customers who leave money in a jar at the register. Soon, she will be donating a kidney to her friend Jon Anglemyer, who works for the state’s Division of Fisheries.

Jon had to have a kidney transplant when he was in his 20′s, later finding out he would have to have a liver transplant as well due to a rare disease that attacked both organs. Over 20 years later, Anglemyer says, “I found out earlier this year that my kidney kind of has a shelf life. The kidney is starting to fail. So far, I don’t need dialysis or anything else yet but they told me I needed a kidney.” Jordan and Anglemyer have been friends for years. Anglemyer coached a youth soccer team both their children played for.

Anglemyer (Top right) coaching youth soccer. (Deric Rush)

After seeing a Facebook post Jon made about the need for a transplant, Rachel did her research and decided it was something that she felt she should do. “Knowing Jon, I’d knew he’d had an organ transplant and then I had done the research and realized it was something that doesn’t really affect your lifestyle long term. You don’t really have to change your diet,” said Rachel.

The two are in a pairing program with Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. The program is designed for donors and recipients who do not have the same blood type, like Rachel and Jon. The two need to find a universal donor. Once found, Rachel will donate her kidney to the universal donor who will then, donate their kidney to Jon. While he says he could’ve gone the route of going through dialysis, Jon says that after trying it in his 20′s, “It’s not the same as having a kidney. With a new kidney I’m a new man. I will be whole I will be able to do anything anybody else can do. It’s a huge gift to be given a kidney and it’ll give me a new lease on life in the future. So I can’t say enough about the kindness and generosity of Rachel for giving me a kidney.”

According to living donation resources website, More than 3,000 North Carolinians are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and nearly 90% of those are waiting for a kidney. The donation process can take anywhere from 3-9 months to find a donor, but Anglemyer is optimistic.

