Vernon Park Mall in Kinston sold for $2.7 million

Kinston mall sold
Kinston mall sold(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Vernon Park Mall in Kinston has been sold for $2.7 million.

The over 620,000 square foot building built in 1969 was once home to many stores.

Now, all that remains is a Belk.

The mall was put on an online real estate auction place called CREXi where it’s described as being an “excellent candidate for investment and re-development.”

The buyer of the mall and the plans for what the mall will become is still unknown but Kinston City Manager, Tony Sears says the city is excited.

The mall is located at the intersection of Hardee Road and Vernon Avenue in Kinston.

