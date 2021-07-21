Vernon Park Mall in Kinston sold for $2.7 million

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Vernon Park Mall in Kinston has been sold for $2.7 million.

The over 620,000 square foot building built in 1969 was once home to many stores.

Now, all that remains is a Belk.

The mall was put on an online real estate auction place called CREXi where it’s described as being an “excellent candidate for investment and re-development.”

The buyer of the mall and the plans for what the mall will become is still unknown but Kinston City Manager, Tony Sears says the city is excited.

“It’s kind of a center point. It’s a focal point in our community. We aren’t sure what the purchaser’s plan is but we really wish them the best. We are happy to help them from a government standpoint.”

The mall is located at the intersection of Hardee Road and Vernon Avenue in Kinston.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.