Smoke from western wildfires bringing haze to Eastern Carolina

This is a shot 1850 feet up from our tower in Grifton.
This is a shot 1850 feet up from our tower in Grifton.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Smoke from wildfires some 3,000 miles away is being seen here in Eastern Carolina.

From our Grifton tower cam, smoky haze is visible all around the area.

The haze is so bad that the state has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Thursday.

That means the air will be unhealthy for those with respiratory or heart problems, older adults, and children. They should reduce continued or heavy outdoor exertion.

The Code Orange is for all Eastern Carolina Counties except Carteret and Onslow.

So far, more than a million acres in the west have been charred, requiring evacuations and causing smoky conditions across the country.

