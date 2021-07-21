Silver Alert canceled for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for Marjorie Winstead Beaman from Wilson.

No further information was provided about why it was canceled.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman from Wilson.

You’re asked to be on the lookout for 84-year-old Marjorie Winstead Beaman, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Beaman is 5′7″, weighs 110 pounds and has short grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 4203-B Ashbrook Dr, Wilson and may have been headed to Little Caesars or 4516 Nash St.

She’s traveling in a 2014 white Ford Focus with NC plate of HVP-1849.

Anyone with information about Beaman should call Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.

