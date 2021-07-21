Advertisement

Second teenager dies in Hertford County crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021
HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager involved in a car crash in Hertford County has died.

The Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Fletcher Pierce passed away Tuesday. Last week, 18-year-old David “Finn” Dunn V died following a wreck on Newsome Grove Road near Cofield Road southeast of Ahoskie.

State troopers say Baron Chamblee, 16, and Emma Cobb, 18, are still hospitalized. An update on their condition is unknown.

Officials say the car went left of center, struck a ditch and hit a tree before flipping over. All four teenagers were thrown from the car.

