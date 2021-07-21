Advertisement

Search continues for missing helicopter

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard says the search continued overnight for a helicopter with two men on board that never arrived at an Outer Banks hospital.

Officials say Coast Guard crews from Elizabeth City have been continuously searching the Albemarle Sound for the helicopter and its crew. The helicopter left the Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport on Monday and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport.

The Coast Guard says they found helicopter debris Tuesday morning about 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound and another person found a backpack with personal belongings near the mouth of the river.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash and will continue actively searching until further notice.

