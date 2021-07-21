Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Number of rainfall days in July

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are 31 days in July. As you know, we have scattered thunderstorms on some July afternoons. Using Greenville, NC date, on average, how many of the 31 days see measurable rainfall?

There isn’t much of a hint I can give you except to say July averages around 6 inches of rainfall every year. Below is the answer. Good luck!

So, nearly 1 our of every 3 days in July will see measurable rainfall. Most of the time, this is from a thundershower passing over on an otherwise hot day. Some July’s will get a day or two of rain from a tropical system. Overall, 9 of the 31 days sees some rain.

