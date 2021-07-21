Pet of the Week: The Bird Litter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is a full litter!

All of the puppies in the Bird Litter are looking for their forever homes. The litter name suits them, as the puppies are named Bluebird, Dove, Chickadee, Jay, Robin, Sparrow and Wren.

They are all a husky/ American bulldog/ shepherd mix and are expected to grow into medium to large dogs. Volunteers with the humane society remind potential adopters that puppies require a lot of training and patience, so they are looking for someone ready to commit to the responsibility.

The humane society is currently accepting applications for the litter and will set up a meet and greet soon. To apply, click here.

